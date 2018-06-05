Mexico to Impose Steep Retaliatory Tariff on US Pork - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Mexico to Impose Steep Retaliatory Tariff on US Pork

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mexico to Impose Steep Retaliatory Tariff on US Pork
    Scott Olson/Getty Images (File)
    FILE - Gordon Lockie looks overs hogs he is raising, April 28, 2009, in Elma, Iowa.

    Pork farmers could lose $100 million annually after Mexico said it would slap a massive tariff on pork imports to retaliate against President Donald Trump's aluminum and steel import levies, according to an estimate by the Iowa Farm Bureau.

    Mexico, the second-largest market for U.S. pork exports, said Tuesday it would impose a 10 percent tariff on U.S. pork shoulder and legs, with the tariff rising to 20 percent by July 5, a spokesperson for the Mexican Ministry of Economy confirmed to NBC News.

    Mexico imported almost 650,000 metric tons of pork legs and shoulder last year, worth about $1 billion, according to government data.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us