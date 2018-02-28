 Companies That Have Changed Gun Policy and Cut Ties With the NRA - NBC New York
Companies That Have Changed Gun Policy and Cut Ties With the NRA

By James Best

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018

In the wake of the mass shooting that killed 17 at a Florida high school, these companies have responded by announcing changes to their gun sales policies and cutting their NRA discount programs.
