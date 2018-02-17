'Black Panther' Smashed Thursday Night Box Office Records

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."

Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" has already had a record-breaking night and the movie can expect to triple or more its numbers in the coming week, CNBC reported.

The first solo movie featuring Marvel's African avenger took in over $25 million.

"Black Panther" performed even stronger than expected Friday, bringing the first-day domestic estimate to $75.8 million, according to industry sources.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film stars Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther also featuring Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.









