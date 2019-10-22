Amtrak Offers Half-Off Sale Across the US for November Travel

If you've wanted to travel by train, now's a good time to buy your tickets.

Amtrak is offering 50% off fares as part of a two-day sale this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Travel dates run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 29. But blackout dates include Nov. 26 and 27. That means you can't secure the discount to use for traveling in the two days that lead up until Thanksgiving.

Amtrak says their autumn sale applies to all routes except "Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways, which include transportation provided by bus through a variety of operators in conjunction with Amtrak."

Here is a look at some of the fares:

Acela:

New York to Washington DC $92

Washington DC to Boston $96

Northeast

Washington DC to Boston $58

Southeast

Washington DC to Charleston $55

New York to Atlanta $80

Midwest

Chicago to Memphis $55

Chicago to Emeryville $87

West Coast

San Franscisco to Denver $73

San Francisco to Portland $46

San Fransisco to Los Angeles $33