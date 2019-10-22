Amtrak Offers Half-Off Sale Across the US for November Travel - NBC New York
Amtrak Offers Half-Off Sale Across the US for November Travel

    A file photo of an Amtrak logo.

    If you've wanted to travel by train, now's a good time to buy your tickets.

    Amtrak is offering 50% off fares as part of a two-day sale this Tuesday and Wednesday

    Travel dates run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 29. But blackout dates include Nov. 26 and 27. That means you can't secure the discount to use for traveling in the two days that lead up until Thanksgiving. 

    Amtrak says their autumn sale applies to all routes except "Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways, which include transportation provided by bus through a variety of operators in conjunction with Amtrak." 

    Here is a look at some of the fares: 

    Acela:
    New York to Washington DC $92
    Washington DC to Boston $96 

    Northeast
    Washington DC to Boston $58 

    Southeast
    Washington DC to Charleston $55
    New York to Atlanta $80 

    Midwest
    Chicago to Memphis $55
    Chicago to Emeryville $87 

    West Coast
    San Franscisco to Denver $73
    San Francisco to Portland $46
    San Fransisco to Los Angeles $33

      

