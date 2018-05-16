1M Chainsaws Recalled For Operating After Being Turned Off

A photo of one of the affected chainsaws under recall.

Harbor Freight Tools this week issued a recall for about a million electric chainsaws after three people were injured when their chainsaws continued to operate after being turned off.

There were 15 reports of malfunctioning power switches in all, and one person's laceration injuries were serious enough to require stitches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall notice.

Harbor Freight Tools's recall affects two models of 14-inch chainsaws sold under three brand names: Portland, One Stop Gardens and Chicago Electric. The Portland and One Stop Gardens brands are green and black. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaws are red and black.

The chainsaws, which retailed for about $50, were available at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and through the Camarillo, California-based company's website from May 2009 through February 2018.

Free replacements are available at the company's stores.

Harbor Freight Tools can be reached at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, or by email at recall@harborfreight.com.

Click here for more details on the affected model numbers and other information.