Skip to content
Breaking
Brooklyn Subway Shooting Latest: Accused Gunman Detained; Memo Reveals Shocking Allegations as Mass Transit Attack Rocks NYC
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Baquero
Video
TV Listings
Our Voices
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
COVID-19
BA.2
CRIME STOPPERS
Latest Updates
Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Elon Musk
Storm Team 4
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Russia-Ukraine
Lifestyle
NBCLX
Expand
Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.