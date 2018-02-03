Two Killed in Central Michigan University Shooting - NBC New York
    Two Killed in Central Michigan University Shooting

    Two people were shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the shooter, school officials said. The victims were not students and the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute. James Eric Davis Jr was named as a person of interest. (Published 4 hours ago) Two people were shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning, and the campus was locked down as police searched for the shooter,... See More
