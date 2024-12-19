Biden closes federal government for Christmas Eve in new executive order

Federal government employees will be able to spend Christmas Eve with their families this year following a new executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Christmas Eve -- December 24 -- is not a federal holiday, even though Christmas Day is, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

"All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day," the executive order states.

Biden said department heads will be able to determine what employees need to report for duty on Dec. 24 in the interest of national security, defense or other "other public need."

The news comes as the federal government is facing a shutdown if Congress is unable to pass a funding bill by Friday at midnight.

OPM's website provides the latest status of the federal government.

Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday 2024?

The executive order only applies to 2024.