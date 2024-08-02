Crime and Courts

Authorities are investigating after a man died in police custody on Long Island

Suffolk County police responded to 911 call about possibly intoxicated man in Wyandanch

By The Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who lost consciousness as police officers were trying to subdue him on Long Island.

Suffolk County police got a 911 call about a possibly intoxicated man lying on the ground in Wyandanch shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the man acting agitated and banging on a business window while naked from the waist down, Suffolk police said.

Police said the man became unresponsive after officers subdued him and handcuffed him. Officers and rescue workers then performed CPR and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

His name was not immediately released.

The New York state attorney general's office, which investigates all deaths at the hands of police officers, was notified and responded to the scene, police said.

Suffolk County police homicide detectives and internal affairs officers are investigating as well, the department said.

