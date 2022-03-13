At Least 3 Homes Burning in Elizabeth 4-Alarm Fire: Officials

A quick-moving fire has engulfed at least three homes in Elizabeth as local fire departments rushed to get control of the Sunday afternoon blaze.
The fire started around 4 p.m. on Smith Street, before quickly overtaking multiple structures on a single block, the local fire department said.
Before long the blaze warranted a 4-alarm response, with photos posted to social media showing flames billowing out of building windows.
Smoke from the fire quickly shot into the area, noticeable from several miles away.
Copyright NBC New York