At Least 3 Homes Burning in Elizabeth 4-Alarm Fire: Officials

A quick-moving fire has engulfed at least three homes in Elizabeth as local fire departments rushed to get control of the Sunday afternoon blaze.

The fire started around 4 p.m. on Smith Street, before quickly overtaking multiple structures on a single block, the local fire department said.

Before long the blaze warranted a 4-alarm response, with photos posted to social media showing flames billowing out of building windows.

Smoke from the fire quickly shot into the area, noticeable from several miles away.