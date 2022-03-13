New Jersey

At Least 3 Homes Burning in Elizabeth 4-Alarm Fire: Officials

A quick-moving fire has engulfed at least three homes in Elizabeth as local fire departments rushed to get control of the Sunday afternoon blaze.

The fire started around 4 p.m. on Smith Street, before quickly overtaking multiple structures on a single block, the local fire department said.

Before long the blaze warranted a 4-alarm response, with photos posted to social media showing flames billowing out of building windows.

Smoke from the fire quickly shot into the area, noticeable from several miles away.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyfireElizabeth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us