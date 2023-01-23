Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter

Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago.

Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police.

Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a bedroom of their apartment at the Grant Houses on West 125th Street 29 years ago. It was not clear how Atkinson, 64, was tied to the slayings after all these years, but he was charged with two counts of murder.

Atkinson, who was still living in Harlem, previously served two years in prison for drug-related charges. He was led out of the police stationhouse in a wheelchair and an oxygen mask.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Atkinson was not immediately clear.