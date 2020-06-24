AMBER Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old NYC Boy

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 15-year-old boy abducted near 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday morning.

The alert system described Ahsan Ali as "an unknown race male," about 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5'6" weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and T-shirt.

The NYPD is looking for a white Toyota SUV with New York license plate number JJX5315. The suspect, authorities said, is Mohsin Ali, 28. His relationship to Ahsan Ali was not immediately clear.

Mohsin Ali was last seen in jeans and a dark shirt, and has multiple recent cuts on his arms, authorities said.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and / or death," the alert read.