The 40-year-old victim was making a food delivery when he was attacked May 31

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

Police are asking the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly attacked and robbed a food delivery man in a Bronx building elevator late last month.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was making a food delivery on May 31 at around 1 p.m. inside an apartment building on Bush Street in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Police say two unknown men followed the victim into the elevator. Once the door closed, they punched him multiple times resulting in the victim ending up with "bruising" and "swelling," police say.

The unknown men forcibly took $200 from the victims pocket and his cell phone before fleeing westbound on Bush Avenue, police say.

The NYPD describes the first suspect as a man around 6 feet tall adn weighing 160 pounds who was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black durag, black pants and red sneakers.

The second suspect is described by police as a man around 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.