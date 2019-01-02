Man Impaled by Antlers of Deer Statue at Philly's Washington Monument

A man is recovering after he fell and landed on the antlers of a deer sculpture in Eakins Oval.

A man is recovering after he fell and was impaled on the antlers of a deer sculpture at the base of a monument to George Washington in Philadelphia’s Eakins Oval.

The unidentified 21-year-old man climbed the Eakins Oval statue along the 2600 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway late Tuesday afternoon while trying to take pictures.

The man then slipped and fell on the antlers of a deer sculpture, impaling the left side of his body.

He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he was treated for a laceration. He is currently in stable condition.

The Washington Monument features a statue of George Washington mounted on a horse atop a pedestal base adorned with allegorical figures. The lower level of the monument is surrounded by "flora and fauna" of the United States, according to the Association of Public Art.

Editor's Note: NBC10 was initially told that the man was taking photos of the Mummers Parade when he fell. Police later said however they were unsure what the man was taking pictures of. The article has been updated.