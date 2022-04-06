Queens

70-Year-Old Sikh Man Punched in the Face Queens

NYPD

Police have released new images of the man they say randomly assaulted a 70-year-old man in Richmond Hill on Sunday.

Investigators say a man came up to the 70-year-old, who was wearing traditional Sikh clothing, and punched him in the face around 7 p.m. 

The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.  

