6 NYC Corrections Officers Among Those Charged With Smuggling Contraband into Rikers

Six New York City corrections officers assigned to the Rikers Island prison facility and at least a dozen other individuals, including inmates and intermediaries, are charged with federal conspiracy, bribery, and smuggling charges, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The investigation conducted by the FBI and the New York City Department of Investigation revealed a scheme by the defendants to smuggle narcotics into the George R. Vierno Center and the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island, the sources said.

The corrections officers and others arrested today will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.