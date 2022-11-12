3 Wounded in Paterson Drive-By Shooting Expected to Survive: Mayor

Three people wounded Saturday afternoon in a drive-shooting on a Paterson street were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the mayor said.

The gunfire erupted across North Main Street in the middle of the day, Mayor Andre Sayegh told News 4. All three of the victims were expected to make a full recovery.

Sayegh also said three individuals had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was the result of some kind of ongoing feud that escalated to gun violence, according to the mayor.

Police took the suspects into custody without incident.