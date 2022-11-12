New Jersey

3 Wounded in Paterson Drive-By Shooting Expected to Survive: Mayor

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

Three people wounded Saturday afternoon in a drive-shooting on a Paterson street were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the mayor said.

The gunfire erupted across North Main Street in the middle of the day, Mayor Andre Sayegh told News 4. All three of the victims were expected to make a full recovery.

Sayegh also said three individuals had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was the result of some kind of ongoing feud that escalated to gun violence, according to the mayor.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police took the suspects into custody without incident.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violencePaterson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us