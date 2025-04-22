2025 NFL Draft

When is the 2025 NFL Draft? What you need to know

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The event that football fans and hopeful professional athletes are waiting for is almost here: the 2025 NFL Draft!

Elite college athletes are close to finding out what team they will call home. The annual event in essence is when the National Football League teams come together to select newly eligible players. 

Here is what you need to know about this year's NFL Draft:

WHEN IS THE 2025 NFL DRAFT?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place across three days towards the latter part of this week, according to NFL.com. Each day will have teams in assigned order (which is subject to change) participate in the draft. The days and rounds are as follows:

  • Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET

WHERE WILL THE 2025 NFL DRAFT TAKE PLACE?

This year's draft will take place outside the historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The legendary stadium is home to the 13-time world champion Green Bay Packers and is the NFL's oldest continually operating stadium.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2025 NFL DRAFT

According to NFL.com, sports fans can watch the draft live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET on Day 1 this Thursday. Coverage of subsequent rounds will be available during their corresponding days (see When is the 2025 NFL Draft?) on the same platforms.

WHAT IS THE ROUND 1 DRAFT ORDER?

Here is the Round 1 draft order, which is subject to change.

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

For more information on the 2025 NFL Draft, click here.

