When is the 2025 NFL Draft? What you need to know

The event that football fans and hopeful professional athletes are waiting for is almost here: the 2025 NFL Draft!

Elite college athletes are close to finding out what team they will call home. The annual event in essence is when the National Football League teams come together to select newly eligible players.

Here is what you need to know about this year's NFL Draft:

WHEN IS THE 2025 NFL DRAFT?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place across three days towards the latter part of this week, according to NFL.com. Each day will have teams in assigned order (which is subject to change) participate in the draft. The days and rounds are as follows:

Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. ET

Round 1, 8 p.m. ET Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. ET Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET

WHERE WILL THE 2025 NFL DRAFT TAKE PLACE?

This year's draft will take place outside the historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The legendary stadium is home to the 13-time world champion Green Bay Packers and is the NFL's oldest continually operating stadium.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2025 NFL DRAFT

According to NFL.com, sports fans can watch the draft live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET on Day 1 this Thursday. Coverage of subsequent rounds will be available during their corresponding days (see When is the 2025 NFL Draft?) on the same platforms.

WHAT IS THE ROUND 1 DRAFT ORDER?

Here is the Round 1 draft order, which is subject to change.

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

For more information on the 2025 NFL Draft, click here.