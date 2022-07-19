10 Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe During Hot Weather

What to Know A sweltering blast of summer heat has hit the tri-state, smothering people and pets.

While we should all check in with our neighbors, particularly those who are seniors or those who are immunocompromised during this latest stretch of heat, we must not forget about our furry friends.

Dogs and cats can suffer from the same problems that humans do when it comes to hot weather, according to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A sweltering blast of summer heat has hit the tri-state, smothering people and pets alike with suffocating humidity. And the high temperatures are not going anywhere for a while.

With this in mind, a number of local areas have already opened cooling centers. Find the closest New York City one to you right here and check with your local city and town to find the one nearest you.

Some of the health issues they may face include overheating, dehydration and even sunburn, the SCPCA said. However, there are a number of tips for pet owners to make sure their animal companions remain safe during hot weather.

Never leave your animal alone in a vehicle, because even with the windows open, a parked vehicle can quickly become a furnace.

Limit exercise to the early morning or evening -- when the heat is typically less intense. However, never exercise them when it's especially hot or humid.

Do not let your dog stand on hot asphalt because their body can heat up quickly. Also, their paw pads are sensitive and they could end up with burns.

Never trim your pet's coat to the skin, which can rob your dog of sun protection.

Always provide plenty of shade and cool, clean water when outdoors.

Bring your cat or dog inside during the hottest part of the day.

Make sure your pet always wears a collar and ID tag.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also shared additional summer tips, including:

If you plan on spending any time near a pool, lake or beach with your pet, never leave your furry friend unattended by a large body of water or pool. Also, make sure you give your pet fresh water, and do not let them drink from the pool, ocean or lake.

If outside, make sure your pets have a place with shade in order for them to get out of the sun.

Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of your pets overheating, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse.

HOW TO TREAT A PET SUFFERING FROM HEATSTROKE

If you find that your pet is suffering from heatstroke, The Humane Society of the United States recommends moving your pet into an air-conditioned area or into the shade. Make sure to apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck, chest and run cool water -- not cold -- over them. They should also drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes, and take them immediately to a veterinarian.