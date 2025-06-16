Rockland County

Suspected drunk allegedly hits group leaving NY park, killing 4-year-old girl

Four people were hit, three of them children, by a suspected drunken driver on Saturday night, authorities say

By NBC New York Staff

A 4-year-old girl died and two other young children, along with a 31-year-old man, were hurt when a suspected drunken driver hit them as they left a park Saturday night in Rockland County, authorities say.

According to the investigation, the four victims were hit as they walked on a sidewalk exiting the park on Nyack Turnpike. A 5-year-old suffered serious injuries, and a 4-year-old girl and 31-year-old man had life-threatening injuries. A 2-year-old boy also was hurt. The girl later died at a hospital.

The car became disabled after hitting the group and was still at the scene, the driver wedged inside, when authorities arrived, officials say. The 41-year-old driver also was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Authorities say he may have been under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide with a previous DWI conviction, vehicular assault and other crimes and held on $750,000 cash bail.

There was no immediate update on the surviving victims' conditions Monday.

