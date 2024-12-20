Small plane lands on NY Thruway, disrupting traffic

A small plane with three people aboard landing on the New York State Thruway near Albany Friday, disrupting traffic in the area but leaving no one hurt, authorities say.

Two lanes were closed after the plane landed on the Thruway near exit 23 around 12:40 p.m. State Police say the pilot and two passengers were the only ones aboard. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported an engine issue shortly before the emergency landing.

No other details were immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.