Traffic

Small plane lands on NY Thruway, disrupting traffic

By NBC New York Staff

plane lands on thruway
NYS Police

A small plane with three people aboard landing on the New York State Thruway near Albany Friday, disrupting traffic in the area but leaving no one hurt, authorities say.

Two lanes were closed after the plane landed on the Thruway near exit 23 around 12:40 p.m. State Police say the pilot and two passengers were the only ones aboard. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported an engine issue shortly before the emergency landing.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No other details were immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us