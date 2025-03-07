Don't have a REAL ID? Here are other acceptable documents to travel within US

Anyone planning to travel to a domestic destination in the United States will need a Real ID starting May 7 if they normally use their driver's licenses to fly.

This means that starting on that date, federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver licenses and identification cards that include the REAL ID-compliant star mark.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

However, TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents if you don´t have a Real ID.

What documents can I use to travel if I don't have a REAL ID?

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) accepts different forms of identification for those without a REAL ID.

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling within the United States. Contact the airline for questions regarding specific ID requirements for travelers under 18.

