Travel

Don't have a REAL ID? Here are other acceptable documents to travel within US

TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents if you don´t have a Real ID starting May 7.

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN and TELEMUNDO 47

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone planning to travel to a domestic destination in the United States will need a Real ID starting May 7 if they normally use their driver's licenses to fly.

This means that starting on that date, federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver licenses and identification cards that include the REAL ID-compliant star mark.

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL) issued by Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes. Most EDLs do not contain the star marking and this is acceptable.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

However, TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents if you don´t have a Real ID.

What documents can I use to travel if I don't have a REAL ID?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) accepts different forms of identification for those without a REAL ID.

  • State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
  • U.S. passport
  • U.S. passport card
  • DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
  • U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents
  • Permanent resident card
  • Border crossing card
  • An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).
  • HSPD-12 PIV card
  • Foreign government-issued passport
  • Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
  • Transportation worker identification credential
  • U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
  • U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
  • Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling within the United States. Contact the airline for questions regarding specific ID requirements for travelers under 18.

U.S. & World

Celebrity News 45 seconds ago

New Mexico authorities to give update into Gene Hackman's mysterious death

Trump Administration 31 mins ago

Trump says the U.S. may place reciprocal tariffs on dairy and lumber from Canada

For more information you can visit this website.

This article tagged under:

TravelNew York
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us