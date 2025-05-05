Police in New York said a town official was arrested over the weekend for shooting a DoorDash delivery driver who was lost and trying to find the right address.

State police said John Reilly, the highway superintendent for the Town of Chester, was arrested on Saturday, the day after allegedly shooting the delivery driver in front of his home. The 48-year-old faces charges of felony assault and weapons possession.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on Valerie Drive. According to police, the DoorDash driver had become lost and could not locate the correct delivery address.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The DoorDash worker went door-to-door, asking for directions in hopes of tracking down the correct home, police said. He eventually made it to Reilly's home, where the 48-year-old instructed the man to get off his property.

After turning to leave, police allege that Reilly fired "multiple shots" at the delivery man. One of the bullets struck him in the back, "causing seriously physical injuries."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

DoorDash shared a statement with The New York Times, saying the company would work with law enforcement following this "tragic incident."

“We’re devastated by this senseless act of violence, and we’re wishing the Dasher a full and speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Reilly is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning in the Town of Chester Court. Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.

According to police, Reilly is a federally licensed firearms dealer.