NYC Parks

NYC Parks Searching for Vendors Selling ‘Inventive, Exciting' Food and Other Items

Parkgoers may soon be able to enjoy new on-the-go food and merchandise at some of the cities iconic spots

By Emily Volpe

People wait in line for food at Central Park
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Some of New York City's most famous parks may have some exciting new food options coming soon.

New York City Parks is welcoming proposals for "inventive, exciting concepts, whether selling an assortment of healthy, fresh salads to people on the go, hot and cold delicacies from a distant homeland, or fresh flowers," the department said in a press release Wednesday.

It is the first time that the Parks Department has ever put out a request for proposals for mobile food and merchandise. The vendors will be found in some of the most iconic parks in the city — including Central Park, Forest Park, Macombs Dam Park and more.

The goal of the addition to the parks is to help the city enrich its greenspaces, and make a significant improvement to the quality and ambience of the parks, according to the department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Parks Department is looking for the vendors to operate a five-year term per location.

All proposals for this RFP must be submitted electronically no later than August 2, 2022 through the digital Procurement and Sourcing Solutions Portal (PASSPort), which requires a PASSPort account.

For information on how to access RFP via PASSPort, visit Parks’ Business Opportunities page. The department is encouraging participation by Disadvantaged/Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms.

News

times square rampage 9 hours ago

Jury Finds Driver in Deadly 2017 Times Square Rampage Not Responsible

Brooklyn 10 hours ago

Woman's Rush-Hour Collapse, Harrowing Subway Track Rescue Captured on Video

For more information, visit Parks’ D/M/WBE Opportunities page.  

This article tagged under:

NYC Parksfoodcentral parkForest ParkStreet Vendors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us