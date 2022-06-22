NYC Parks Searching for Vendors Selling ‘Inventive, Exciting' Food and Other Items

Some of New York City's most famous parks may have some exciting new food options coming soon.

New York City Parks is welcoming proposals for "inventive, exciting concepts, whether selling an assortment of healthy, fresh salads to people on the go, hot and cold delicacies from a distant homeland, or fresh flowers," the department said in a press release Wednesday.

It is the first time that the Parks Department has ever put out a request for proposals for mobile food and merchandise. The vendors will be found in some of the most iconic parks in the city — including Central Park, Forest Park, Macombs Dam Park and more.

The goal of the addition to the parks is to help the city enrich its greenspaces, and make a significant improvement to the quality and ambience of the parks, according to the department.

The Parks Department is looking for the vendors to operate a five-year term per location.

All proposals for this RFP must be submitted electronically no later than August 2, 2022 through the digital Procurement and Sourcing Solutions Portal (PASSPort), which requires a PASSPort account.

For information on how to access RFP via PASSPort, visit Parks’ Business Opportunities page. The department is encouraging participation by Disadvantaged/Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms.

For more information, visit Parks’ D/M/WBE Opportunities page.