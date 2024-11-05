What to know about Proposal 2-6 on the back of NYC voters' ballots

Much has been made of Proposal 1, a proposed amendment to New York's constitution -- but did you know there are five additional proposals up for vote as well?

New York City voters have an additional five proposals on the back of their ballots this year which concern the city's Charter.

Each of these proposals were crafted by Mayor Eric Adams' Charter Revision Commission and are opposed by many members of the City Council and other citywide leaders.

In fact, the City Council released a ballot proposal explainer where they warn the citywide proposals "could weaken checks-and-balances, making city government less responsive to New Yorkers." The New York City Liberties Union argues the proposals "represent an undemocratic attempt to expand the Mayor's power at the expense of everyday New Yorkers and our elected City Councilmembers."

Here's a breakdown of the proposals by NYC Votes, an initiative of the NYC Campaign Finance Board.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Prop 2

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) would have increased authority to keep all city property clean, including parks and highway medians, and to hold street vendors accountable for following rules at those locations. It would also allow DSNY to regulate how New Yorkers put out their garbage for collection.

Prop 3

The City Council provides cost estimates of proposed laws before voting on them. The proposal would give the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget the opportunity to provide its own cost estimates for proposed laws and require the Council to publish their cost estimates before public hearings on proposed laws. This proposal would also require the Council to formally notify the Mayor’s office before holding public hearings or votes on proposed laws. Lastly, this proposal would extend the deadline for certain budget reports in the first year of a new Mayoral administration, and permanently extend the deadline for the Mayor to publish their annual City budget.

Prop 4

The Council must give 30 days notice before voting on public safety laws that impact the Police Department, Department of Correction, or the Fire Department. During this time, the Mayor and affected City agencies may also hold public hearings to hear additional public input.

Prop 5

The City must assess the cost of maintaining city facilities, infrastructure, and investments and publish these assessments in capital planning reports.

Prop 6

The proposal would create a new role to support MWBEs, allow the Mayor to designate which agency issues film permits, and merge two boards that manage city records into one.

Attention New York voters: Be sure to check both sides of your ballot come Election Day, with six ballot measures to weigh in on. The first is Proposition 1, which contains a clause that aims to protect abortion rights in the state's constitution, though that word isn’t mentioned on the ballot. Critics say something else in Prop 1 has them up in arms. NBC New York Greg Cergol reports.