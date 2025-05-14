Economy

NY inflation relief checks go out this fall. Here's how much you'll get

New Yorkers who filed tax returns in 2023 are eligible for payments, which are scheduled to start going out in October. See how much you could get and when to expect yours

By Andrew Siff and Jennifer Millman

New York state plans to send out its first-ever "inflation relief" rebate checks to taxpayers starting this fall, part of a plan from Gov. Kathy Hochul to put a little cash back into people's pockets with the cost of living so high.

The one-time payments initially were proposed to be up to $500, though the legislature-backed plan cuts that a bit. Opponents of the rebate check had advocated in favor of a more robust "Rainy Day Fund" for the state.

The rebate checks, which Hochul indicated in December she was pursuing, are intended to provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation. You're eligible if you filed a New York tax return in 2023 and you don't have to do anything at all. The state says you should automatically receive a check.

Checks will be mailed over several weeks beginning in the fall of 2025. Think October, November timeline.

Here's what to know about eligibility and amounts, according to the state.

Am I eligible for an NY inflation refund check?

You are eligible if, for tax year 2023, you:

  • filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;
  • reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and
  • were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return. 

How much money will I get?

The amount of your refund check depends on your income and filing status for the 2023 tax year. See the two tables below for details on the income ranges.

Filing status2023 NY adjusted gross incomeRefund amount
Single$75,000 or less$200
Married filing joint$150,000 or less$400
Married filing separate$75,000 or less$200
Head of household$75,000 or less$200
Qualified surviving spouse$150,000 or less$400
Source: NY State Department of Taxation and Finance
Filing status2023 NY adjusted gross incomeRefund amount
Single$75,000+ to $150,000$150
Married filing joint$150,000+ to $300,000$300
Married filing separate$75,000+ to $150,000$150
Head of household$75,000+ to $150,000$150
Qualified surviving spouse$150,000+ to $300,000$300
Source: NY State Department of Taxation and Finance

When will I get my check?

Payments start going out this fall, likely in October and November. The payments will go out to about 8.6 million people in the state.

Your check may arrive earlier or later than your neighbors, as mailings are not based on zip code or region. The state says it cannot provide a specific delivery schedule, its reps will not be able to provide additional status information.

Watch your mailbox for a check that looks like this, the state says:

Who is paying for this?

The program is funded by a pool of excess sales tax revenues that have been mostly generated through inflation's effect on consumer goods, according to the governor's office.

The Consumer Price Index is one of the most widely used measures of inflation—here’s what it actually tracks and who it represents.

EconomyNew York
