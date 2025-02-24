NY Lt. Gov. Delgado won't run for reelection with Hochul

After differing with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over the future of Mayor Eric Adams, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said Monday he won't run for re-election with his boss.

Delgado said he intends to finish out his term, which will run until Jan. 2027. He also left the door open to run for other offices in the future, saying," I am determined to be your voice in state government now and in the future. All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them."

Earlier in February, Delgado said Adams should step down amid controversy over how the Department of Justice decided to move to dismiss his federal bribery case "without prejudice," meaning prosecutors could bring it again at anytime.

"New York City deserves a Mayor accountable to the people, not beholden to the President. Mayor Adams should step down," Delgado said at the time.

Last week, Hochul, who has the constitutional power to remove the mayor of New York City, said she did not plan to remove him from office. The governor said she instead plans to work with the legislature and city council to set up guardrails or "checks" on Adams' authority.

Adams has pleaded not guilty and denied any knowledge of wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the governor said she had already begun looking for a new running mate.

“Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York," Hochul Communications Director Anthony Hogrebe said in a statement. "Governor Hochul had already begun taking steps to identify a new running mate for 2026. We will also be reallocating responsibilities within the administration to ensure that important initiatives that had been within the Lieutenant Governor’s office are no longer neglected. Governor Hochul wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

Delgado was appointed lieutenant governor by Hochul in 2022. Before that, he served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Delgado's full statement is here:

"I have made the decision to not run for reelection with the Governor in 2026. I remain deeply committed to finishing my full term, as I was independently elected to do, by the people of New York.

"When I first made the decision to run for office after the 2016 presidential election. I did so because I believed we needed more leaders in government willing to hold themselves accountable to the people - and only the people. I believe New Yorkers deserve this kind of leadership now more than ever.

"Serving the people of New York is a privilege that I don't take lightly. I am determined to be your voice in state government now and in the future. All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them."