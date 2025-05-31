A mayor of a suburban New York town is making headlines once again for his fiery behavior after allegedly trying to physically remove the police chief of the department for refusing his orders.

Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon refused to answer questions Friday about the reported incident, when witnesses say he put his hands on Chief Richard Oleszcuk.

Insiders say the mayor became outraged this week over a road construction project approved by the town's board trustees. Simon reportedly ordered the chief to have his officers arrest workers and impound their vehicles. The chief refused.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At the police department on Thursday, witnesses reportedly saw Simon get physical with the chief.

"I, and others, witnessed Mayor Simon physically and forcefully place both of his hands upon the Chief of Police in an outrageous, unlawful attempt to illegally and physically remove the Chief from the police department building. The mayor’s behavior was erratic," one witness wrote.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In an email sent by the mayor obtained by News 4, Simon tells the chief he is suspended for 30 days effective immediately.

"I find your conduct this morning to be outrageous. I am suspending you for 39 days, pending a hearing to determine whether you've committed insubordination," the email to Chief Oleszcuk reads.

The only problem? Mayor Simon does not have the authority to remove the chief from his post. Only the trustees can legally take that action.

When reached in town on Friday, Simon would not directly answer questions about the incident on Thursday. When told witnesses alleged watching the altercation, he retorted, "Are they now? How wonderful is that."

It is not clear whether there is video of the alleged altercation at the police department between Simon and Oleszcuk.

The mayor tried unsuccessfully to suspend the police chief in 2023 when he refused to fire a school resource officer. He also wanted the chief to arrest our News 4 crew for attempting to ask the mayor questions about his behavior.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to questions about a potential criminal investigation.