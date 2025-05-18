The New York town superintendent accused of shooting a DoorDash delivery driver who was apparently lost while trying to drop off an order was indicted last week by a grand jury.

John Reilly, the highway superintendent for the town of Chester, has been charged in the May 2 shooting of the delivery driver, officials confirmed to News 4.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Valerie Drive. According to police, the DoorDash driver had become lost and could not locate the correct delivery address.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The DoorDash worker went door-to-door, asking for directions in hopes of tracking down the correct home, police said. He eventually made it to Reilly's home, where the 48-year-old instructed the man to get off his property.

After turning to leave, police allege that Reilly fired "multiple shots" at the delivery man. One of the bullets struck him in the back, "causing seriously physical injuries."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In home surveillance video footage obtained by News 12, Reilly is allegedly seen stepping out of the front door of his home. The man in the video appears to fire off multiple shots from a position in his front yard. One of those shots is believed to be the bullet that struck the driver in the back.

Additional video from a neighboring home allegedly shows the DoorDash worker approach the neighbor's front door asking for assistance. "My phone is broken," the deliver worker says. "I need some help."

Officials have reportedly called on Reilly to resign from his position with the town of Chester.

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, in a statement posted on Facebook, said he and the town board were “deeply troubled” by the incident and wished the driver a "full and healthy recovery.”

But he noted that the town government does not have control over Reilly's future, as he is an elected highway superintendent, and the local police department has recused itself from the investigation because it involves a town official.

DoorDash shared a statement with The New York Times immediately following the shooting, saying the company would work with law enforcement following this "tragic incident."

“We’re devastated by this senseless act of violence, and we’re wishing the Dasher a full and speedy recovery,” the statement read.

According to police, Reilly is a federally licensed firearms dealer.