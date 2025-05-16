Can you guess the most popular baby names in New York?

Think you kid has a unique name? Or know a class with five Williams?

Every year, millions of babies are born across the country and given names -- many one-of-a-kind; some carry more popularity.

The Social Security Administration tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, and recently released the data for some of the most common names for 2024. Their data on names goes all the way back to 1880.

Top 5 Male Baby Names in NY

Liam Noah Lucas Ethan Joseph

Top 5 Female Baby Names in NY

Mia Emma Sophia Olivia Isabella

Top 5 Male Baby Names in the U.S.

Liam Noah Oliver Theodore James

Top 5 Female Baby Names in the U.S.

Olivia Emma Amelia Charlotte Mia

In the United States, Liam has reigned for eight years in a row for boys, while Olivia has topped the girls’ list for six. Also, for the sixth consecutive year, Emma took the second slot for girls, and Noah for boys.

Sophie Kihm, editor-in-chief of nameberry, a baby naming website, said the latest data showcases how American parents are increasingly choosing names that have cross-cultural appeal. Kihm's first name shows up in two variations on the annual list.

“A trend we're tracking is that Americans are more likely to choose heritage choices," Kihm said, including names that work “no matter where you are in the world."

”More families in the U.S. come from mixed cultural backgrounds and I hear parents commonly request that they want their child to travel and have a relatively easy to understand name."

The Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.61 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2024. That’s a slight increase from last year’s 3.59 million babies, representing an overall increase in the American birthrate.

Social media stars and popular television shows are having some impact on the rising popularity of certain names, Social Security says.

Among those rising in popularity for girls: Ailany, a Hawaiian name that means “chief," topped the list. The boys’ name Truce, an Old English name meaning “peace,” rose 11,118 spots from last year’s position to rank 991.

The complete, searchable list of baby names is on the Social Security website.