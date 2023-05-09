Art and Culture

Half-a-Century-Old Sculpture to Make Renovated Return to Astor Place

The Alamo Cube is being revamped thanks to funds from late-sculptor's estate

By Emmy Beck-Aden

What to Know

The East Village is without a staple sculpture, but it will soon be back better than before.

The Astor Place “Alamo” Cube, commonly called “The Cube,” is being renovated this summer after its popular spin feature stopped functioning. The 56-year-old sculpture will get a complete revamp from Versteeg Art Fabricators, thanks to funding from the Tony Rosenthal Art Estate.

The Cube was originally designed by Tony Rosenthal in 1967, through the city’s former Sculpture and Environmentalism program, and was maintained by the Village Alliance. 

“As a gift to the City of NY, Cynthia Rosenthal fully embraced the initial idea to fund the restoration of the Alamo,” Tony Rosenthal Art Estate Director Dave Petrie said.  “The partnership between the City (DOT) and the Estate brings a fresh vibe to the renaissance of the artist, Tony Rosenthal.”

The Rosenthal estate alongside the New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced this agreement on Tuesday, which was approved by the Public Design Commission (PDC) in March.

This is not the first time that this artwork has been renovated, however. Versteeg Art Fabricators worked on the piece previously in 2005.

Versteeg Art Fabricator’s Co-CEO Emily Versteeg said, “we're thrilled by the opportunity to fully restore the Alamo Cube for a second time.”

The Cube left the East Village Monday night, and the plan is to return the renovated sculpture by August. The Village Alliance will have signage in Astor Place in order to keep the public updated.

This article tagged under:

Art and Culture
