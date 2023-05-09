Half-a-Century-Old Sculpture to Make Renovated Return to Astor Place

What to Know The East Village is without a staple sculpture, but it will soon be back better than before.

The Cube was originally designed by Tony Rosenthal in 1967, through the city’s former Sculpture and Environmentalism program, and was maintained by the Village Alliance.

The Rosenthal estate alongside the New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced this agreement on Tuesday, which was approved by the Public Design Commission (PDC) in March.

The Astor Place “Alamo” Cube, commonly called “The Cube,” is being renovated this summer after its popular spin feature stopped functioning. The 56-year-old sculpture will get a complete revamp from Versteeg Art Fabricators, thanks to funding from the Tony Rosenthal Art Estate.

“As a gift to the City of NY, Cynthia Rosenthal fully embraced the initial idea to fund the restoration of the Alamo,” Tony Rosenthal Art Estate Director Dave Petrie said. “The partnership between the City (DOT) and the Estate brings a fresh vibe to the renaissance of the artist, Tony Rosenthal.”

This is not the first time that this artwork has been renovated, however. Versteeg Art Fabricators worked on the piece previously in 2005.

Versteeg Art Fabricator’s Co-CEO Emily Versteeg said, “we're thrilled by the opportunity to fully restore the Alamo Cube for a second time.”

The Cube left the East Village Monday night, and the plan is to return the renovated sculpture by August. The Village Alliance will have signage in Astor Place in order to keep the public updated.