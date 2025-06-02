New York

2 kids among 3 dead in New York house fire

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and two children, ages 12 and 17, died in a fire that engulfed a home in New York's Orange County over the weekend.

Firefighters and State Police responded to the Pulaski Highway home in Goshen just after 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire with people trapped. When they got there, the entire structure was in flames.

The two children were pulled from the home and taken to a hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

As firefighters were working to get them out, they found the body of a 50-year-old man, Shane Munn. The children's identities weren't immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A multi-agency probe is underway.

