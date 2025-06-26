Woman, two teenagers shot dead in separate incidents across NYC

Three people are dead -- a 36-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy -- in separate gun incidents in three boroughs over the last day, police say.

The 17-year-old had wanted to go to a water gun party in the Bronx, his devastated mother said, recalling the last conversation she had with him. He never came home.

Law enforcement sources said the boy, identified as Darrell Harris, was upset someone was repeatedly splashing him with a water gun and confronted the person. That someone allegedly pulled out a real gun and shot Harris, according to the sources. He was hit in the head and right arm and died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made in that case.

The shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Jamaica, Queens, may have been an accident, authorities say. Cops called to the 161st Street scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday found the boy shot in the head.

A firearm was recovered. The circumstances of that shooting remain under investigation.

In Brooklyn late Wednesday, authorities responding to a report of a woman shot in Prospect Heights, near Carlton and Pacific avenues, found a 36-year-old shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time, and no other details on the case were immediately available.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling law enforcement response at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either of the three cases.

Recently, the NYPD touted a record-low in shootings for the first five months of the year. From January through May, the city recorded 264 shootings and 112 murders, compared to the previous record low of 267 shootings in 2018 and 113 murders in 2014 and 2017.

The city is also coming off its safest Memorial Day on record, per the NYPD. So far in June, shooting victims are down considerably week-to-date, month-to-date and year-to-date. See the latest crime statistics here.