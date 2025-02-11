NYC Subway

Woman slashed in Upper East Side subway station: NYPD

The victim was attacked during the evening rush hour at the 86th St station on the UES

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A woman was slashed during the Monday evening commute inside an Upper East Side subway station, according to the NYPD.

The 28-year-old victim was slashed in the face at the 86th Street subway station near Lexington Avenue, police said. The attack happened around 6:25 p.m.

Police said they received a report of an assault and upon arriving, found the victim. Paramedics were able to transport her to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center where she is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect ran from the scene and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear what may have led up to the attack.

