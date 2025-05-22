‘She's all I have': Family of mom brutally beaten on Randall's Island prays for miracle

A mother was found unconscious and later put on life support at the hospital after she was brutally beaten in an attack on Randall's Island. Police are searching for the attacker, as her family is left praying for a miracle.

Diana Agudelo, a 44-year-old mother of two, was found just off the bike path on Randall's Island, according to police, who said she was viciously beaten around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Someone who was on a walk in the area found her and called police. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

"My mom is like the most kind-hearted person you’ll ever meet in your whole life," the victim's daughter, Stephanie Rodas, said from the family's home.

The refrigerator in the kitchen is covered with pictures and heartfelt Mother's Day notes. But Rodas said the home has felt empty without her mom, who always talked to her about the power of forgiveness.

"I know if she was still was still conscious today, she would forgive the person who did this to her. And that’s why it hurts me so much," she said through tears. "The thing that hurts the worst is she left work at 11:30. She wasn’t found until the next morning at 5 a.m. How is my mom just laying there by herself and no one was there? [All I] can think of how scared she was."

The daughter told NBC New York she wants the world to know about the woman she calls her hero.

"She always try to make someone laugh she always loved making people feel included. She’s the person I wish I was," said Rodas.

Agudelo has been unable to speak or move as she remains on life support. Her daughter said her mom took the Harlem River Pathway on Randall's Island to and from work every day.

"She took a bike mostly to work because we don’t have enough money to get a car, and mostly because she did love biking," Rodas said.

Her son recently bought her an e-bike to help with her commute. No bike was with Agudelo when she was found, and her cellphone was missing.

"My mom is a single mother, my dad left and everything. She was holding all of us together for such a long time by herself. She was strong. She was dedicated. She was all I had for so long. She works late at night because she’s...our only provider and I know she did everything she could for us her whole life," her daughter said.

A spokesperson for the Museum of the City of New York, where Agudelo worked, said in a statement she is a "beloved and devoted member of the staff" and that they were working with police to provide any possible assistance. The spokesperson said Agudelo was attacked as she was returning home from work.

An avid fan of the Disney cartoon "Lilo & Stitch," Agudelo also adored the animated character Garfield. Her daughter said wearing a shirt with cartoon cat felt like a much-needed hug from her mom.

"It’s my mom's. I couldn’t sleep tonight and I wore to be a little closer to her," said Rodas.

The 21-year-old added that her mother, who has dedicated her life helping others, is now in need of help. The family said their mother's surgeon has given her a 99% mortality rate.

"If anyone knows anything — please, please, please let the police or anyone know. She’s all I have," Rodas said. "I don’t have anyone else to rely on. She was my everything."

A reward is being offered right now for information. Anyone who calls CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.