Everything to know about today's ticker-tape parade for New York Liberty

We're about to enjoy what's sure to be an epic ticker-tape parade fêting the New York Liberty following their first-ever WNBA championship, an overtime conquest that made all sorts of history.

City Hall released details on the parade, including timing and route, earlier this week. Thursday's ticker-tape parade will mark the third time the honor is bestowed upon a women's sports team in New York City.

It's the first such parade the city has held in years.

Here are the details.

When is the NY Liberty Parade?

The ticker-tape parade celebrating New York Liberty will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall plaza afterward.

How many people does the plaza hold?

It holds about 3,500.

How can I watch the parade?

If you can't watch the parade in person, don't worry. We've got you covered. NBC 4 New York will air TV coverage of the event and stream all the action on this website.

Which streets will be closed?

In prior events, the NYPD begins street closings on Broadway and the surrounding area and the surrounding area at approximately 6 a.m. before the parade starts. "No Parking" is usually in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Any cars remaining will be towed.

The Brooklyn Bridge (Manhattan Bound) Centre Street exit will be closed for the duration of the parade. The Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will also be closed during this time. Those looking for access to the Brooklyn Bridge should use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance, the city says.

What about train and bus services?

The MTA will have train service changes, and may close certain subway entrances and exits in the area. Due to street closures, many MTA buses may be re-routed. Head to the MTA website for details.

Where does the confetti come from?

Confetti comes from a number of sources—residential buildings and businesses along on the route purchase it, residents provide their own. There is no single source of paper.

Did you know?

There have been more than 200 ticker-tape parades in New York City. The most recent came in 2021, to honor essential workers and first responders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent one celebrating a sports team came prior to the pandemic, when the U.S. women's soccer team won the World Cup in 2019.