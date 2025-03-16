NYC Marathon

When is the NYC marathon 2025?: Date, time to know

The United Airlines NYC Half took place on March 16 through Brooklyn and Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the New York half marathon wraps, attention will turn to this fall's New York City marathon, known officially as the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon.

The United Airlines NYC Half took place on March 16 through Brooklyn and Manhattan amid heavy winds and fog, but as a competitive event ahead of the busy spring, summer and fall running season.

When is the New York City marathon?

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 26.2-mile New York City marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.

Everyone who entered the non-guaranteed entry drawing for the race, whether they were accepted or not, were scheduled to be notified on March 5.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

United Airlines NYC Half results

In order to get immediate results of a runner, you need to download the NYRR app.

New York City news

From Manhattan to Queens to Brooklyn to Staten Island and all points between, NBC New York covers New York City news, weather, traffic and more.

New York City Mar 15

Raw pet food connected to deadly cases of bird flu among NYC cats

New York City Mar 14

2 house cats in NYC test positive for bird flu, health dept. says

Results will eventually be posted here.

This article tagged under:

NYC Marathon
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us