Fleet Week New York returns to the New York Harbor this week, with days of family-friendly activities and tours for the public. And we're kicking off all the action with the Parade of Ships.

The iconic Parade of Ships is Wednesday morning. The exact timing isn't clear, but the parade usually starts after 7:40 a.m. and runs a few hours. The ships will travel from the Verrazano Bridge up through New York Harbor and to Piers 86-90 in Hell's Kitchen near the Intrepid Museum.

The ships are expected to dock around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When is Fleet Week in New York City 2025?

The celebration of the armed forces will take place May 21-27 and include two U.S. Navy ships, two Coast Guard Cutters and five U.S. Navy Academy Yard Patrol boats, according to an announcement.

This year's theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence" as the Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday.

The USS New York will be one of the stars of the show. The amphibious transport dock ship was commissioned in 2009 and includes steel from the World Trade Center.

The annual Parade of Ships when the participating vessels arrive in New York City will take place Wednesday morning as the ships move through the New York Harbor and up the Hudson River past Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront.

Fleet Week will take place Wednesday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Fleet Week New York schedule of tours and ship locations

Here is Fleet Week New York's schedule from their announcement:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South: (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North : (Ship public tours on Friday & Saturday, May 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax, Canada (not available for tours)

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86 : (Ship public tours on Thursday & Friday, May 22-23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

Homeport Pier, Staten Island : (Ship public tours will be May 22 - 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey

Intrepid Museum Fleet Week activities

The Intrepid Museum will be hosting Fleet Week activities from May 23-26, including its annual free movie night on the flight deck on Friday, May 23. This year's movie will be Top Gun starring Tom Cruise in his role as "Maverick."

Military competitions and challenges will take place at the museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Other activities and performances will take place Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

See the Intrepid Museum's full fleet Week schedule here.