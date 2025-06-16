Trump Administration

Trump orders ICE to expand deportations in NYC, other Democrat-run cities

Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement and protests over federal raids flaring up across the country.

By The Associated Press and NBC New York Staff

President Donald Trump issued a new social media proclamation Sunday night directing federal officials to prioritize deportations from New York and other Democrat-run cities, a move that comes after large protests erupted across the country in response to his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Trump in a Truth Social post called on ICE officials “to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

To do that, he said officials ”must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”

Trump's declaration comes after weeks of increased enforcement, and after Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and main architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said ICE officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump’s second term.

At the same time, the Trump administration has directed immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, after Trump expressed alarm about the impact aggressive enforcement is having on those industries, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have been flaring up around the country.

Opponents of Trump's immigration policies took to the streets as part of the “no kings” demonstrations Saturday that came as Trump held a massive parade in Washington for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Saturday's protests were mostly peaceful. Tens of thousands people attended demonstrations in New York and New Jersey.

But police in Los Angeles used tear gas and crowd-control munitions to clear out protesters after the event ended. Officers in Portland, Oregon, also fired tear gas and projectiles to disperse a crowd that protested in front of a an ICE building well into the evening.

Trump issued the call for stepped-up enforcement in Democratic-run cities as he made his way to the Group of Seven economic summit in Alberta, Canada.

He suggested to reporters as he departed the White House for the G7 on Sunday evening that his decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles was the reason the protests in that city went peacefully.

“If we didn’t have the National Guard on call and ready, they would rip Los Angeles apart,” Trump said.

Trump AdministrationImmigrationProtests
