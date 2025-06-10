More New York City protests are planned Tuesday against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies and the new travel ban, as city leaders issue a warning against the kind of unrest seen in Los Angeles over the weekend.

As national protests ratcheted up Monday, along with President Donald Trump's response in LA, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch reminded New Yorkers of their protest rights.

"NYC will always be a place to peacefully protest, but we will not allow violence and lawlessness," the mayor said. "The escalation of protests in LA is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated if attempted in our city. We have the best police department in the world that is prepared to handle any issues that may arise."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off, and court officials close their cases. Demonstrators say the NYPD isn't supposed to be collaborating with ICE and that's what the department is doing.

The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on criminal investigations only.

Tisch reinforced the message Monday, saying, "As a matter of law we don't engage in civil immigration enforcement. We will continue to follow the law."

Like Adams, she said the NYPD was prepared to handle any eventuality regarding the protests and drilled home the message that violence, property damage or other kinds of misconduct would not be tolerated. Plans are in place in the event of civil unrest, Tisch said, and the full resources of the NYPD stand ready to respond.

A large protest is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Foley Square.

Protests were largely peaceful in Foley Square Monday, with a dozen or so speakers. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the new travel ban "steeped in white supremacy," while others drew parallels to Donald Trump's 2017 ban. They say the new rule is an extension of that -- and more changes may come.

Mario Bruzzone, of the New York Immigration Coalition, said that "350,000 New Yorkers are born in countries affected by this ban."

Over the weekend, President Trump deployed hundreds of National Guard soldiers to downtown Los Angeles, which became the flash point for protests nationwide as thousands took to the streets, shutting down major highways as troops used tear gas and other law enforcement measures to try to subdue the crowd.

He authorized the deployment of another 2,000 this week.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated. In Lower Manhattan, a much smaller contingent of protesters got involved in a standoff with police around Federal Plaza Saturday, looking to stop ongoing immigration raids.

At least nine protesters were taken into custody. A similar number were arrested in Monday's protest.

Amid escalating tensions over immigration enforcement, Trump's new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday. One speaker at a rally on Monday said the new travel ban keeps him from seeing his grandmother back home, after he moved to the U.S. from Iran.

"I can't see my grandmother. Plans for a visa are down the drain," said Mammad Mahmoodi.

The proclamation, which Trump signed last week, applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the U.S. and don’t hold a valid visa.