Teen struck by lightning in East Harlem, officials say

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the tri-state area Thursday afternoon due to potentially dangerous conditions.

These dangerous conditions became evident when, according to the FDNY, a person was struck by lightning in East Harlem at around 3:40 p.m. on East 101st Street and 5th Avenue in the section of East Harlem.

They were transported to Cornell Medical Center, the FDNY said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to preliminary information from the NYPD, the person struck was a teenager who was apparently standing under a tree inside Central Park.

At this moment it is believed that lightning struck a tree and the teen.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The teen was taken to Cornell Medical Center, where he is apparently conscious.

LIGHTNING SAFETY TIPS

There are important tips to keep in mind when it comes to thunderstorms, according to the NWS, that will help keep you safe. For example:

Remember that NO PLACE outside is safe when there are thunderstorms;

outside is safe when there are thunderstorms; If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you;

When you hear thunder, immediately move to a safe shelter like a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with its windows up;

Stay in a safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you last hear thunder;

When indoors, stay off corded phones, computers and any other electrical device that puts you in direct contact with electricity;

Avoid anything with plumbing, like sinks, baths and faucets, given that electricity can easily travel through metal/water;

Stay away from windows and doors, and off porches;

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.

The NWS also shares tips in case you are caught outside without safe shelter nearby to help reduce your risk of potentially getting hurt by lightning: