NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: highlights from one of the oldest and largest celebrations of Irish heritage

The rolling celebration, now in its 264th year, takes place along Manhattan's famed Fifth Avenue

By NBC New York Staff and Associated Press

St. Patrick’s Day, the annual celebration of all things Irish, is being marked in cities across the country on Monday with boisterous parades and celebrations.

New York City hosts one of the largest and oldest parades in the United States.

The rolling celebration, now in its 264th year, takes place along Manhattan's famed Fifth Avenue. Some 150,000 take part in the march, according to organizers.

The parades are meant to commemorate Ireland’s patron saint but have become a celebration of Irish heritage globally.

The New York parade dates to 1762 — 14 years before the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

A bevy of local politicians, from the mayor to the governor, walk the route along with school marching bands and traditional Irish pipe and drum ensembles and delegations from the New York Police Department and other organizations.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade in New York City is Michael Benn, the longtime chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Parade held in Rockaway Beach.

Check out some of this year's parade highlights

The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
2025 The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
An NYPD officer (2nd L) walks hand in hand with a young boy and a young girl during the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
An NYPD officer (2nd L) walks hand in hand with a young boy and a young girl during the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The Grand Marshal Michael A. Benn participates in the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The Grand Marshal Michael A. Benn participates in the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
The New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Aides of the Grand Marshall prepare to participate in the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Aides of the Grand Marshall prepare to participate in the 2025 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

