St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025: Road closures and how to get around

The 264th edition of the popular and beloved New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for Monday, March 17.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and run until 3 p.m. The parade will begin on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and end on Fifth Avenue at 79th Street.
How do I get to the St. Patrick's Day Parade?
LIRR and Metro-North plan on adding additional trains to and from Manhattan for paradegoers heading to the parade and heading home.
MTA is advising parade-goers to utilize the 4/5/6 lines, which have stops along the full parade route.
What roads will be closed for the parade?
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following closures could be in effect:
Formation:
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 83rd Street and 43rd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
Where is the best place to watch the parade in person?
Parade organizers said anywhere along 5th Avenue is a good place to watch and the earlier you get there on Saturday, the better.
How do I watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade?
Viewers can watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade over-the-air broadcast on WNBC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and over-the-air coverage on Cozi TV from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Full coverage of the parade will also be available on NBCNewYork.com and in the NBC New York app for iOS and Android devices.
In addition, viewers can watch the entire parade on the NBC New York streaming channel, which is available on a dedicated Peacock channel, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Freevee, TCL and Local Now.
Who will be the parade grand marshal?
Michael A. Benn has been named Grand Marshal of the 2025 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Benn is the longtime chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Parade held in Rockaway.