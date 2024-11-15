Some subway service suspended after person hit by train

The MTA is warning of subway delays and suspensions on several lines Friday after someone was hit by a train at Delancey Street.
As of 7:45 a.m., there was no M, J or Z service between Brooklyn and Manhattan to assist in the emergency response. M trains are running between Forest Hills and Broadway-Lafayette, and between Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue.
J and Z trains aren't running between Marcy Avenue and Broad Street.
Delays are being reported on a half-dozen other subway lines.
The circumstances surrounding the person hit by the train weren't immediately clear.
Get the latest states updates from the MTA here.
