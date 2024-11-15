NYC Subway

Some subway service suspended after person hit by train

By NBC New York Staff

The MTA is warning of subway delays and suspensions on several lines Friday after someone was hit by a train at Delancey Street.

As of 7:45 a.m., there was no M, J or Z service between Brooklyn and Manhattan to assist in the emergency response. M trains are running between Forest Hills and Broadway-Lafayette, and between Middle Village and Myrtle Avenue.

J and Z trains aren't running between Marcy Avenue and Broad Street.

Delays are being reported on a half-dozen other subway lines.

The circumstances surrounding the person hit by the train weren't immediately clear.

Get the latest states updates from the MTA here.

