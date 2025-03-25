New York City

Regina Hall to deliver Fordham University's commencement address to the Class of 2025

By NBC New York Staff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: Regina Hall attends Searchlight Pictures’ “O’Dessa” New York Screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Fordham University announced that award-winning actress and alumna Regina Hall will deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2025 during the university's graduation ceremony on May 17.

The university also announced that Hall will be presented with an honorary doctorate of fine arts in recognition "of her exceptional career and commitment to using her platform for good."

"Regina is an inspiring role model who will show our graduates what it looks like to live out our Jesuit values,” said Fordham President Tania Tetlow. “Her remarkable talent, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to justice make her the ideal speaker for our commencement ceremony. We’re thrilled to honor her."

Hall is known for her roles in hit films like "The Best Man," "Love and Basketball," the "Scary Movie" franchise, and "Girls Trip," among many others.

