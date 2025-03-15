As many as three cases of bird flu found in New York City pet cats, two of which were deadly, have been connected to a brand of raw pet food, according to city officials.

The NYC Health Department advised pet owners not feed their animals anything from the company Savage Cat Food after bird flu was detected in two felines, and suspected in a third, since January.

Each of the cases was connected to Savage Cat Food poultry packets, with lot number 11152026, the department said. The information has been shared with the company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We strongly encourage New Yorkers whose cats are experiencing illness after consuming Savage Cat Food products or other raw meat or dairy products to contact their veterinarian,” said NYC Health Department Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse.

The health commissioner reminded New Yorkers that the risk of humans catching bird flu "remains low," as it has not been spread among people yet.

"Bird flu viruses present a wider risk to the general public only if the virus develops the ability to transmit between people — which we have not seen at this time," Dr. Morse said.

As for the infected cats, one became infected earlier in March and was hospitalized with a fever, loss of appetite and severe respiratory disease after eating chicken packets from Savage Cat Food. The feline died as a result, and test results confirming H5N1 were still pending.

A second cat confirmed to have bird flu in February. In addition to the same fever and respiratory symptoms, the second cat also had liver disease, and later died. While the cat did not eat the Savage Cat Food, it had been exposed to a third sick cat that had eaten the raw food.

The third cat survived after having a fever. However, testing for bird flu could not be done because too much time had passed from infection.

Acting Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse on Friday warned owners to take precautions when it comes to feeding pets.

"Pet owners are reminded not to feed their pets raw food or raw milk. Additionally, pet owners should prevent cats from roaming outdoors where they may come in contact with wild birds or other animals," Morse said.

According to the NYC Health Department, felines can contract bird flu by eating infected birds, drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk, and eating raw pet food.

Owners should look out for signs of fever, runny nose, water eyes, difficulty breathing, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and behavioral changes.

Outside of NYC, health officials in New Jersey confirmed bird flu was detected in several outdoor cats in Hunterdon County. More than 100 domestic cats across the U.S. have been infected by the virus.

To reduce the risk of getting infected themselves, cat owners are advised to avoid handling sick or dead birds, wash their hands thoroughly after handling pets, livestock or poultry, and to change clothes and shoes after coming in contact with potentially infected animals.