Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is arrested in New York for a possible parole violation

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon before the federal judge who sentenced him in December 2019

FILE – Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein Women’s 2019 Spring-Summer Collection at Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City on Tuesday for alleged parole violations that were set when he was sentenced several years ago to two years in prison in a racketeering case.

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon before the federal judge who sentenced him in December 2019.

His sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper was arrested at the Manhattan federal courthouse on Tuesday on a warrant issued by. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Engelmayer wrote in an order posted on the court's record of the prior case against the rapper that he would be arraigned for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release.

In January, the rapper was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges.

Authorities there also detained him in October 2023 after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer.

In January, the rapper's attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors in the Dominican Republic of “fabricating” evidence against his client.

