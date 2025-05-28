The 44-year-old mother of two brutally beaten off a bike path on Randall's Island -- an attack that a police chief called "one of the worst" he's ever seen -- is improving, her family says in a new update, as the man accused of assaulting her awaits a Wednesday court appearance.

Diana Agudelo has been hospitalized in critical condition since the May 16 attack, which happened as she rode her bike home from work at her museum job. Her daughter says she takes the same route every day.

A suspect was arrested last week. That man, 30-year-old Miguel Jiraud, lives in a shelter on Randall's Island, law enforcement sources say. They add he is on parole for a convicted 2011 rape after a 12-year prison sentence.

Ankle monitor data allegedly tied him to the scene.

The suspect is also believed to have called 911 to report finding the woman's body by the water, hours after the attack, according to the sources. They say he posed as a concerned good Samaritan.

Information on an attorney for Jiraud wasn't immediately available. Asked about his involvement as he was led from a precinct to a waiting police vehicle last week, Jiraud claimed he found Agudelo and said "the evidence is going to speak for itself." Jiraud, who got out of jail in September 2024, told reporters he had done "nothing wrong" since he'd returned, apart from an MTA violation for turnstile hopping.

It was nearly two weeks ago that Agudelo, a museum worker, was pulled unconscious just off the bike path on Randall's Island. Her family remains hopeful she will improve, though recovery may take a miracle.

The family launched a GoFundMe for help. So far, it's raised more than $71,000.