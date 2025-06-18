What to Know Diana Agudelo, 44, was attacked on a Randall's Island bike path May 16 as she rode her bike home from work; a suspect was arrested about a week later. Agudelo remains hospitalized.

Her daughter says it's difficult not having clear answers from doctors. "People keep telling me to be strong for her, but it’s hard when all I want is just one more hug from my mom. I miss her deeply."

The suspect says he found Agudelo injured and had nothing to do with how she got that way; he was out on parole for a convicted rape after a 12-year prison sentence and said he hadn't done anything wrong, except a turnstile hop, since his September 2024 release.

The 44-year-old mother of two brutally beaten off a bike path on Randall's Island last month -- an attack that a police chief called "one of the worst" he's ever seen -- remains hospitalized in a fight to regain her life Wednesday, while the man accused of callously leaving her unconscious is set to face a judge.

Miguel Jiraud, 30, was arrested about a week after the May 16 attack on Diana Agudelo, which happened as Agudelo rode her bike home from work at her museum job. She rode the same route every day, family said.

Jiraud has claimed to have found Agudelo injured and called 911 to report it -- a claim prosecutors call a good Samaritan guise to cover up his alleged role in the violence.

Agudelo, meanwhile, remains hospitalized, weeks after the attack. Initially, her prognosis was poor -- the surgeon gave her a 99% likely mortality rate -- her daughter says, but she has been making steady, albeit slow, progress.

The family launched a GoFundMe page to provide updates and seek financial help with medical expenses in the aftermath of Agudelo's attack. As of Wednesday, it had raised more than $81,000 from more than 1,500 people.

According to the latest update from her daughter Stephanie Rodas, which came earlier this month, Agudelo is finally able to breathe on her own and her brain pressure is slowly decreasing. She opened her eyes for a moment, briefly, though has yet to do so again.

"I wish it was happening faster, but I know this is going to be a long road to recovery. Yesterday, she opened her eyes for just a moment, and while she hasn't opened them again since, I’m holding on to hope with everything in me," Rodas wrote in the June 5 update. "Holding on to that hope that she will open her eyes again to see me."

"I’ve been at her bedside every day, and some days, all I can do is cry," Rodas continued. "People keep telling me to be strong for her, but it’s hard when all I want is just one more hug from my mom. I miss her deeply. There’s a hollow space in my heart that only her embrace can fill. Her 45th birthday is coming up, and I keep praying that she’ll wake up before then, so we can celebrate it together the way we always have."

Rodas said the last month has felt like a nightmare from which she can't awaken.

"I often find myself wondering what she’s thinking. Is she trapped inside, screaming for help, screaming for someone to hear her? Or is it just silence? Both thoughts terrify me," Rodas wrote. "I just wish there was more I could do. It feels like nothing I do is ever enough, because enough will only be when I see her smile again or hear her say 'I love you' one more time. So for now, I pray."