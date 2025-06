NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade is Sunday. Here's the route and street closures list

New York City's National Puerto Rican Day Parade will return this Sunday.

Now in its 68th year, the parade will go up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street starting at 11 a.m. The annual event celebrates the culture, arts, achievements and legacy of Puerto Rico and its people.

This year, the municipality of Aguas Benas will be honored.

What's the Puerto Rican Day Parade route?

One of the largest Puerto Rican Day parades in the United States, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan follows Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street. See the map below for everything to know about the route, including formation and dispersal details.

Which streets are closed for the parade?

The following streets will be closed for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday June 9, 2024 at the discretion of the NYPD in Manhattan.

Formation:

West/East 44th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 47th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

East 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 84th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous: